Clear

Officials Take Questions On Rochester's Rapid Transit Plan

Members of the public were able to ask questions about the Bus Rapid Transit system officials plan to implement in Rochester.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 10:51 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The designers of Rochester's rapid transit plan took questions from the public during a webinar Wednesday.

Officials say the goal of the plan is to create high quality public transit downtown that will be able to move passengers from the Government Center to Cascade Lake within 15 minutes.

One person on the webinar expressed concern about how the city plans to add a dedicated bus lane to second street southwest, which is the main axis of the route.

City of Rochester Project Manager Jarrett Hubbard responded by saying, "the current plan is to utilize the existing outside lane for that transit lane."

Hubbard also says there is now a study underway to determine the impact this project might have on traffic. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 125531

Reported Deaths: 2299
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin32544966
Ramsey13430347
Dakota9321134
Anoka8154148
Stearns544336
Washington530567
Scott320934
Olmsted308929
St. Louis268963
Wright229614
Nobles216416
Clay207343
Blue Earth19717
Carver17077
Rice15819
Kandiyohi15704
Sherburne156621
Mower149113
Winona119918
Lyon9286
Crow Wing91521
Waseca9119
Chisago8792
Benton8575
Beltrami7977
Otter Tail7726
Todd7323
Steele7242
Itasca68417
Nicollet68217
Freeborn6384
Morrison6296
Douglas6123
Martin58916
Le Sueur5855
McLeod5693
Watonwan5684
Goodhue51511
Pine5110
Becker5033
Polk5024
Isanti4953
Chippewa3973
Carlton3861
Dodge3660
Mille Lacs36010
Hubbard3352
Pipestone32816
Wabasha3270
Cass3205
Meeker3113
Rock3011
Brown3003
Yellow Medicine2675
Cottonwood2640
Murray2533
Redwood25011
Fillmore2380
Sibley2383
Renville23011
Faribault2130
Roseau1990
Jackson1981
Wadena1980
Unassigned19553
Swift1921
Kanabec18910
Houston1811
Stevens1681
Lincoln1670
Pennington1651
Koochiching1624
Aitkin1562
Pope1480
Big Stone1280
Wilkin1254
Lac qui Parle1242
Lake1050
Mahnomen971
Norman970
Grant904
Marshall881
Clearwater840
Red Lake592
Traverse530
Lake of the Woods421
Kittson270
Cook110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 108620

Reported Deaths: 1562
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18087283
Woodbury685392
Johnson566030
Black Hawk526596
Linn5114127
Dubuque476354
Scott410537
Story387418
Dallas331043
Pottawattamie299844
Sioux230414
Buena Vista220412
Marshall193736
Webster172814
Plymouth154426
Wapello147562
Clinton136926
Muscatine136158
Crawford132112
Cerro Gordo126323
Des Moines12409
Warren11596
Carroll10388
Jasper103034
Henry9865
Marion93510
Tama90737
Lee8819
Wright6951
Delaware6898
Dickinson6877
Boone6819
Mahaska63723
Bremer6239
Washington61111
Harrison5868
Jackson5393
Benton5211
Lyon5177
Louisa49415
Clay4884
Hamilton4513
Winneshiek4479
Winnebago44517
Hardin4315
Poweshiek43011
Kossuth4280
Floyd41811
Jones4133
Buchanan4033
Emmet40214
Cedar3935
Iowa3848
Franklin37518
Guthrie37215
Sac3694
Cherokee3682
Page3620
Clayton3533
Shelby3511
Butler3472
Fayette3462
Madison3442
Cass3402
Mills3391
Allamakee3358
Chickasaw3271
Clarke3163
Humboldt2993
Palo Alto2912
Hancock2864
Grundy2834
Calhoun2724
Howard2519
Osceola2480
Monroe24511
Mitchell2360
Monona2311
Taylor2252
Union2164
Pocahontas2112
Appanoose2063
Jefferson2031
Lucas1896
Fremont1821
Ida1792
Greene1740
Van Buren1622
Davis1584
Montgomery1585
Adair1431
Keokuk1421
Audubon1341
Worth1300
Decatur1290
Wayne1123
Ringgold822
Adams700
Unassigned50
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking more rain before the weekend, then snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Officials Take Questions On Rochester's Rapid Transit Plan

Image

K9 Cop to the rescue

Image

MDH Releases Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

Image

Officials take questions about rapid transit plan

Image

Iowa Lt. Governor speaks to area teen leaders

Image

Share the Warmth coat drive in Rochester

Image

MDH releases initial COVID-19 vaccine plan

Image

KIMT speaks to Rochester School Board candidates

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Art program for those with disabilities

Community Events