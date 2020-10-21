Officials Take Questions On Rochester's Rapid Transit Plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The designers of Rochester's rapid transit plan took questions from the public during a webinar Wednesday.

Officials say the goal of the plan is to create high quality public transit downtown that will be able to move passengers from the Government Center to Cascade Lake within 15 minutes.

One person on the webinar expressed concern about how the city plans to add a dedicated bus lane to second street southwest, which is the main axis of the route.

City of Rochester Project Manager Jarrett Hubbard responded by saying, "the current plan is to utilize the existing outside lane for that transit lane."

Hubbard also says there is now a study underway to determine the impact this project might have on traffic.