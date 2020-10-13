Officials plan new vision for highway 14

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A deadly stretch of highway could soon be redeveloped.

Local leaders, alongside the Minnesota Department of Transportation, are putting forward a new vision for Highway 14 between Rochester and Kasson.

Olmsted County Engineer Kaye Bieniek says today's U.S. 14 presents several safety hazards that put drivers at risk.

"You've got a lot of different turning movements, a lot of different opportunities for whether it's a right angle crash, a left turning crash, So those are the kind of things we start to see, especially when volumes are the way they are out on 14," said Bieniek.

Moving forward, officials plan to create a series of interchanges, and close off dangerous intersections. They'll also work to create alternative roads to link nearby areas.

While the plan has been agreed upon by state and local agencies, funding for the project has not yet been secured. In the meantime, officials say they're working to set up smaller-scale changes to make Highway 14 more safe.