Minnesota Officials: Mother killed herself, her 2 children were killed

OGEMA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the three people found dead in northwestern Minnesota as a mother and her two young children.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday said 28-year-old Emma LaRoque fatally shot herself at their home in rural Ogema in Becker County. The BCA says her children were homicide victims. They are identified as 4-year-old Frederick York and 9-year-old Shane Woods.
Their bodies were found Monday at their home off Highway 34.
