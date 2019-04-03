Clear
Officials: Minnesota casino death investigated as a homicide

Authorities say the death of a man who hit his head after he was pushed by a friend at the Grand Casino Hinckley is being investigated as a homicide.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 7:22 AM

HINCKLEY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a man who hit his head after he was pushed by a friend at the Grand Casino Hinckley is being investigated as a homicide.

Fifty-eight-year-old Donald McElderry Jr. died at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale 12 days after he was shoved Jan. 2. McElderry's girlfriend, Kathy Centolanza, says the suspect, in his 20s, came flying around a corner and pushed her boyfriend, causing him to hit his head on the ground.

Centolanza tells the Star Tribune the incident happened after security directed McElderry back to his room because they thought he had enough to drink. She says McElderry had stepped out of his room just before the suspect pushed him.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says the Pine County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

