Officials: Flooded Iowa roads could take months to repair

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 10:19 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 10:19 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Transportation officials say it will take months to repair major roads in western Iowa damaged by spring flooding.

The Des Moines Register reports that state transportation official Scott Suhr says crews were on site Thursday to inspect some of the worst damages on parts of Interstate's 29 and 680, Highway 34 and state highway 2.

Suhr says around 25 miles of interstate in southwest Iowa and roughly 14 miles of roads north of Council Bluffs remain closed Thursday afternoon due to washed away shoulders, eroded pavement and scattered waste.

Suhr noted his chief concern is state Highway 2, since portions are still submerged.

Suhr added getting construction equipment into the area will be challenging because the ground is drenched, saying that inescapable spring downpours could muddy things.

