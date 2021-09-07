Officials: Fire in Albert Lea on Monday night may have been arson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A fire Monday night on Jefferson Ave. resulted in around $20,000 worth of damage and may have been caused by arson.

The Albert Lea Fire Department said it happened at 9:47 p.m. at 714 Jefferson Ave.

The garage was fully involved but was contained to that structure.

"The cause of the fire is determined to be incendiary. The fire appeared to have started inside with a heat source introduced from the outside through holes where the siding had rotted away. If anyone has information that will aid in the apprehension of the arsonists please call the arson hotline at 1-800-723-2020,"