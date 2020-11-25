Officials Encourage Minnesotans to Order Takeout

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota state leaders are asking residents to support restaurants by ordering takeout.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is launching the #GetTakeoutMN social media campaign. It's encouraging Minnesotans to buy takout and promote their favorite local eateries online.

Officials say their goal is to help restaurants and bars as they deal with the impacts of the pandemic and associated restrictions that have come with it.

"Consumer confidence is really low right now about going into restaurants," said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. "It's around 40% of people that feel they would be willing to go into a restaurant and sit down and have a meal. So it's just kind of devastated the industry, but takeout is something you can do without having to go into the restaurant."

Commissioner Grove also tells KIMT his department is seeing a jump in unemployment applications since new restrictions were announced last Friday.