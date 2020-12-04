Officials Concerned Over Spread of COVID-19 in Long-Term Care Facilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota health leaders are expressing concern about trends they're seeing in the spread of coronavirus in long-term care facilities.

Health experts say the rate of new COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities is beginning to mirror infection rates among the general public.

The Minnesota Department of Health says throughout September and October, new cases in the state increased by 73%, while new cases in the state's long-term care facilities increased by only 15%. But over the course of the next two months, October and November, the number of new cases among the public and in long-term care facilities both increased by more than 400%.

Officials and experts attribute that rate increase to workers at long-term care facilities being exposed to coronavirus in their communities.

"They live in your communities, and they stop on the way home and pick up their children from daycare," said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, imploring residents to take coronavirus precautions. "It's those places that if you're not wearing a mask, or your child gets it and they pass it on, and it goes to that person, and then they take it into a care facility."

Minnesota currently ranks 31st out of all states in average cases per 1,000 long-term care residents.