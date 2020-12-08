Officials: Albert Lea blaze involved 'human interaction'

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Fire officials announced Tuesday that a blaze that destroyed a warehouse and damaged around a dozen nearby homes involved “human interaction.”

“Through the investigation the cause of the fire is undetermined. The facility had no power, gas, or utilities of any kind so human interaction was involved. The damage was significant enough that it could not be determined if the human interaction was accidental or intentional,” authorities said.

The blaze happened on Dec. 3 at 601 Main St. W.

The ATF called in cadaver dogs to assist searching the property. No remains were found on site.

The fire resulted in around $300,000 in damage.