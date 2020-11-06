Officials to Nix Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing, Create Indoor Facilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Graham Park will be coming to an end as officials plan to adjust their coronavirus testing strategy for winter.

Public health experts have decided to move all testing indoors, opening two new park-and-test locations. One will be run by Mayo Clinic, and the other by Olmsted Medical Center.

Officials say they did consider winterizing the Graham Park drive-thru testing system, but ultimately determined it would not be the best use of their limited resources.

"If you can imagine zero-degree wind chill, zero-degree temperatures for extended periods of time, that would result for us, in order to keep people safe, needing to close down a drive-thru site," said Daniel Jensen, Operations Chief of COVID Response for Olmsted County. "In the midst of that, you can imagine a Minnesota winter where that could extend easily past a week. We cannot afford to go that long without having testing available in our community."

The Graham Park testing site has conducted over 61,000 tests since it opened in March, and public health say it has been a major asset in keeping coronavirus numbers down in Olmsted County.

The last day of drive-thru testing at Graham park will be November 14th. Officials also announced starting in December, they will begin screening patients for coronavirus and flu simultaneously.