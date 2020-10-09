Clear
Official says vaccine expected in January, countering Trump

A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.S. can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month.

Posted: Oct 9, 2020 2:24 PM
Posted By: By MARTHA MENDOZA AND JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press

And a growing, bipartisan chorus of lawmakers, experts and public health officials says the country is ill prepared for a projected winter surge of COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Kadlec said in an email Friday that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines ... to ensure delivery starting January 2021." Kadlec is the Department of Health and Human Services' assistant secretary of preparedness and response.

President Donald Trump has said at rallies, debates and press conferences that a vaccine could arrive within weeks. “We think we can start sometime in October,” Trump said at a White House press briefing last month.

Kadlec wasn't the first health official to counter the president's optimistic timeline. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday that there could be 100 million vaccine doses available by the end of the year “pending FDA authorizations.” And Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who is leading the government's vaccine effort, told Marketwatch on Friday that researchers could know “by late October, or November, or in December” whether one of the vaccines in development is effective, but that it would then take weeks to get emergency authorization to administer it.

When asked about the disparity, the White House was not specific on a date but said Trump’s priority is to distribute a vaccine “as soon as possible.” Kadlec said, without elaborating, that it wasn't correct to conclude that this meant the country couldn't see a vaccine sooner than January.

Kadlec was responding to a series of questions from The Associated Press and FRONTLINE about the administration's response to the pandemic and, in particular, about shortages of critical medical supplies.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing investigation by The Associated Press, the PBS series FRONTLINE and the Global Reporting Centre that examines the deadly consequences of the fragmented worldwide medical supply chain and includes the film America’s Medical Supply Crisis.

The AP and FRONTLINE reported earlier this week that a breakdown in the supply chain for critical medical equipment including masks, gloves, gowns and ventilators hobbled the U.S. response to COVID-19 and was likely a factor in the country's death rate, which is higher per capita than almost every other country in the world.

Experts say those shortages could now extend to the syringes, needles and glass vials that are vital to a future nationwide vaccination program.

Kadlec agrees that supply chain disruptions led to shortages. He said the administration needs more, consistent, flexible funding from Congress to shore up the Strategic National Stockpile of medical supplies and drugs and expand domestic manufacturing.

“There seems to be universal consensus from both sides of the aisle in Congress, from the health care sector and from the manufacturing base, that it is critical to move from a just-in-time manufacturing model to a more flexible and resilient domestic manufacturing capability,” he said.

Health experts have called for the same changes but say there’s a vacuum of federal leadership to implement them right now.

“Having a single national coordinated strategy would help ensure that states, hospitals, physician offices and other facilities have a single, centralized authority to work through to acquire essential personal protective equipment,” American Medical Association President Dr. Susan Bailey told the AP and FRONTLINE on Thursday. “The burn rate of personal protective equipment and medical supplies has been far greater than anything that we have experienced and for a far longer time, and the need for PPE and testing supplies will continue for the foreseeable future.”

The collapse of the medical supply chain wasn’t unexpected: For decades, politicians and corporate officials ignored warnings about the risks associated with America’s overdependence on foreign manufacturing and a lack of adequate preparation at home.

Of the hundreds of COVID-19 related bills introduced in Congress this year, only a handful seek to resolve supply chain issues; none of those has reached the president.

“We need to claw back our medical supply chain back to the U.S.,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who has sponsored bills to bolster the U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing base.

Roughly nine months into the pandemic, health care workers and even the Government Accountability Office report there still isn’t enough protective equipment for frontline workers or adequate coordination from the federal government. And although there are emergency preparedness and response plans in place, implementation has been inconsistent.

“We went into this pandemic unprepared, and we remain so months later,” said Boris Lushniak, former acting surgeon general in the Obama administration. “It is time to reevaluate the complete medical supply chain in the U.S. The federal government needs to take on the leadership role here.”

Across the country, public health leaders are warning about the coming months.

“A cohesive national plan for equitably distributing PPE has still not been proposed, let alone implemented,” said Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Andrew T. Chan, who found Black, Hispanic and Asian health care workers had the highest risk of contracting COVID-19. “Thus, we will continue to fly by the seat of our pants with our fingers crossed for the foreseeable future.”

Michael Lu, dean of University of California, Berkeley’s school of public health, said one important part of the solution lies in a bipartisan bill fast tracked in the Senate that would rebuild the Strategic National Stockpile and strengthen U.S. manufacturing of medical masks, gowns and other protective gear.

"We weren’t ready for the pandemic,” Lu said. “And we are still not ready.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 107922

Reported Deaths: 2160
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29404947
Ramsey11916331
Dakota8200130
Anoka6958142
Stearns450828
Washington431560
Scott282234
Olmsted275128
St. Louis208152
Nobles202416
Wright19159
Blue Earth18467
Clay164742
Carver15457
Rice14288
Mower13957
Sherburne130015
Kandiyohi12103
Winona103718
Waseca8409
Lyon8084
Crow Wing69218
Benton6554
Chisago6302
Steele6142
Nicollet61317
Beltrami5945
Freeborn5764
Todd5592
Otter Tail5486
Watonwan5484
Martin53113
McLeod5213
Le Sueur5155
Itasca49616
Douglas4693
Pine4390
Goodhue4319
Morrison3793
Polk3764
Isanti3741
Becker3422
Carlton3261
Dodge3050
Pipestone29215
Chippewa2842
Meeker2532
Wabasha2480
Cottonwood2430
Brown2392
Cass2384
Yellow Medicine2293
Sibley2153
Redwood2137
Mille Lacs2073
Murray2033
Rock1991
Renville1919
Fillmore1880
Hubbard1841
Unassigned17653
Faribault1700
Jackson1651
Swift1601
Houston1560
Kanabec1519
Roseau1460
Pennington1401
Lincoln1360
Koochiching1354
Stevens1301
Pope1150
Aitkin1081
Wadena1050
Big Stone1000
Lac qui Parle932
Wilkin883
Lake820
Norman740
Grant714
Mahnomen641
Marshall621
Red Lake461
Traverse450
Clearwater390
Lake of the Woods341
Kittson150
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 96168

Reported Deaths: 1424
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16814272
Woodbury620476
Johnson537829
Black Hawk478495
Linn4567117
Dubuque393747
Story365417
Scott344929
Dallas301740
Pottawattamie248743
Buena Vista210412
Sioux19957
Marshall185436
Webster153814
Wapello140558
Plymouth133524
Clinton123724
Muscatine119756
Crawford11889
Cerro Gordo116623
Warren10226
Des Moines9519
Jasper94334
Henry8815
Carroll8555
Marion8419
Tama82934
Lee7489
Wright6371
Dickinson6157
Boone5868
Delaware5484
Washington54211
Bremer5417
Mahaska48321
Lyon4575
Louisa45515
Jackson4333
Clay4074
Floyd3889
Benton3851
Hamilton3713
Harrison3715
Poweshiek37110
Winneshiek3709
Franklin36018
Winnebago35915
Kossuth3520
Emmet33511
Buchanan3341
Hardin3322
Jones3323
Cherokee3192
Guthrie31912
Sac3181
Butler3072
Clayton3053
Chickasaw3031
Shelby3001
Iowa2931
Cedar2913
Allamakee2868
Madison2822
Clarke2783
Fayette2742
Page2630
Mills2521
Grundy2504
Palo Alto2480
Hancock2363
Calhoun2343
Humboldt2313
Cass2072
Howard2077
Mitchell2040
Osceola1970
Taylor1901
Pocahontas1892
Monona1881
Monroe17911
Union1693
Appanoose1683
Jefferson1641
Lucas1646
Fremont1580
Ida1552
Greene1450
Davis1394
Van Buren1341
Keokuk1271
Montgomery1195
Worth1170
Audubon1121
Wayne983
Decatur950
Adair861
Ringgold642
Adams520
Unassigned80
