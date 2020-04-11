Clear
Official blames 14 deaths on Iowa nursing home outbreak

Over 70 infected at Cedar Rapids nursing home.

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 12:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An investigator says the death toll tied to the coronavirus outbreak at a Cedar Rapids nursing home has risen to 14.

Alisha Weber of the Linn County Medical Examiner's Office says those who have died after contracting COVID-19 at Heritage Specialty Care “were all residents, as far as I know."

State officials have said that at least 76 residents and employees at the long-term care facility have become infected _ about one-third of those who live and work there. But until now, state and local public health officials and the company that manages the facility had refused to say how many had died.

