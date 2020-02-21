Officers share experiences after completing Beyond the Badge program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the second year in a row the Rochester Police Department is introducing newly sworn officers to community resources while helping them build partnerships to better serve the community.

On Friday new trainees completed the Beyond the Badge - Community Partnership Program. Trainees then shared their experiences with command staff after participating in the three day program.

Trainee officer Luke Hulshizer said, "The hope is to extend and go beyond just having a police presence in the community; really knowing how to serve each organization that's providing services to better the community."

Training sergeant Paul Gronholz says ten newly sworn officers participated in the program.

"We want officers to be approachable," said Gronholz. "We set the tone for them. This is their first week of employment with the city of Rochester, with the police department, so hopefully they'll continue that throughout their career."

Officers were given the opportunity to work with community partners including the The Women's Shelter, The boys and Girls Club, and The Salvation Army during a day of service.

Gronholz explained, "It's a good way for them to start to make those contacts with key organizations within the community. It also sets the tone for their career here in Rochester. We're a department that values volunteering, values being part of the community."

Hulshizer added that the experience has been a rewarding one that he believes has given him a strong base to build his career on.

He added, "I think this will make me a better officer because I now understand a lot of the resources we have available in the community to offer to people and resources that they may not even know are available. Now we can help them with that."

The department also says since the program began community partners are more willing to call the police if they need assistance.