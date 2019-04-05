Officers identified in Rochester police custody death

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the six police officers present when a man died in custody on March 27.

The officers involved in the incident were:

· Officer Wade Blazejak has been with the Rochester Police Department for six years.

· Officer David Dezell has been with the department for two years.

· Officer Matthew Loken has been with the department for two years.

· Sergeant John Mitchell has been with the department for 11 years.

· Officer Jason Weseley has been with the department for six years.

· Officer Collin Winters has been with the department for three years.

Albert Thomas Dashow, 39 of Rochester, died after being pulled over for erratic driving. An investigation is underway into what caused his death but nothing has been determined yet.

The arrest was recorded by police body cameras. When finished, state investigators will turn their findings over to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for review.