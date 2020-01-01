ROCHESTER, Minn. - Enjoying adult beverages to toast the New Year is a tradition for many but what happens after the aprty is over has law enforcement out in full force.

According to the CDC more than 10,000 people die a year from drunk driving crashes.

At the Rochester Police Department curbing drunk driving is a priority in the New Year with officers continuing to focus on the “Toward Zero Deaths" campaign.

Sgt. Kent Perlich says the department received well over 200 calls throughout New Year’s Eve day and into the night. Perlich says that’s similar to a typical weekend.

“More people are out, more people are looking to celebrate the New Year so we do expect to find those higher numbers. In return we also put higher numbersout there ourselves as far as resources available out there to respond to emergency calls,” he said.

Now with the start of 2020 the department hopes to continue working to make Minnesota’s campaign as successful as possible.

“The end goal here is to reduce the number of accidents and injuries so we'll continue to look for ways of improving that and building on that campaign to do that. It's not an option to do nothing,” added Perlich.

And, of course, it’s not just the police department that can help lower the number of incidents but the community can also watch out for friends and neighbors to curb drunk driving.