Clear

Officer says he arrested Iowa reporter after pepper spray blasts

Officer Luke Wilson said he wasn’t aware Andrea Sahouri was a Des Moines Register reporter when he responded to a chaotic scene where protesters were breaking store windows and throwing rocks and water bottles at police outside Merle Hay mall on May 31.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 8:09 PM
Posted By: By RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A police officer testified Monday that he arrested a journalist at an unruly Black Lives Matter protest last year in Iowa after she did not leave when he repeatedly shot clouds of pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Des Moines Officer Luke Wilson said he wasn’t aware Andrea Sahouri was a Des Moines Register reporter when he responded to a chaotic scene where protesters were breaking store windows and throwing rocks and water bottles at police outside Merle Hay mall on May 31.

Wilson said he sprayed the chemical irritant from a device known as a fogger to clear a commercial parking lot and that it worked in scattering the rest of the group, including Sahouri’s then-boyfriend Spenser Robnett. But he said Sahouri stayed put despite the spray, which can cause a burning sensation and temporary blindness.

“Once I determined she wasn’t leaving, I had to take action,” Wilson testified, adding that he still didn't know who she was.

Wilson, who was wearing a riot helmet and gas mask, said he approached and grabbed Sahouri with his left hand while still holding the fogger in his right. He said he shot more pepper spray when Robnett returned and tried to pull Sahouri out of his custody, hitting them both again from close range.

Wilson testified on the first day of trial for Sahouri and Robnett on misdemeanor charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts. Prosecutors pressed ahead with their case despite local, national and international pressure to drop the rare effort to punish a working reporter.

If convicted, they would be fined hundreds of dollars and have a criminal record. A judge could also sentence them up to 30 days in jail on each count, although that would be unusual.

Advocates for journalism and human rights in the U.S. and abroad have pressed Iowa authorities to drop the charges, arguing that Sahouri was simply doing her job by documenting the newsworthy event. Iowa Democrats have blasted one of their own, longtime Polk County Attorney John Sarcone, for pursuing the case.

The pair are standing trial in a courtroom at Drake University in Des Moines as part of a unique program that allows first-year law students to observe real trials. The university is broadcasting the proceedings, which are expected to last two days. A six-member jury was empaneled mid-day and heard opening statements and prosecution testimony Monday. The trial will resume Tuesday.

The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker has not recorded any other trials of working journalists in the country since 2018. Sahouri was among more than 125 reporters detained or arrested during the civil unrest that unfolded across the U.S. in 2020. Thirteen, including Sahouri, still face prosecution although the majority of those arrested were not charged or their charges were dismissed, the group says.

Employees in the Gannett newspaper chain, which owns USA Today, the Register and hundreds of other newspapers, have flooded social media with support for Sahouri in recent days. The company is funding her defense. Columbia Journalism School, where Sahouri graduated in 2019 before joining the Register, expressed solidarity Monday by promoting the hashtags #StandWithAndrea and #JournalismIsNotACrime.

Amnesty International also publicized her case and demanded the charges be dismissed.

Sahouri was assigned to cover the protest where activists were demanding better treatment for people of color days after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was declared dead after a white officer put his knee on his neck for about nine minutes.

Prosecutor Brecklyn Carey told jurors that body camera footage will show police giving a dispersal order to a crowd that included both defendants around 6:30 p.m. at an intersection outside the mall. Testimony will show that the pair was arrested 90 minutes later near the same intersection, and that Robnett tried to pull Sahouri away from the officer who arrested them, she said.

Carey urged jurors in an opening statement to keep their “eyes on the ball” and answer only three questions: was there a dispersal order, did the two disperse, and did they pull away from the officer?

But defense lawyer Nicholas Klinefeldt told jurors that the case was about a journalist who was wrongly arrested while doing her job, adding that Robnett accompanied her to the event for safety purposes.

He said the 6:30 p.m. dispersal order was intended only to clear people who were blocking an intersection and that both complied. Body camera audio played for jurors showed officers yelling to “get back” and to protest peacefully, while an order to “disperse” could only faintly be heard.

“Nobody was telling anybody to leave the scene. Quite the opposite,” Klinefeldt said.

When police deployed tear gas before 8 p.m., Sahouri and Robnett ran away and around the corner of a Verizon store. Wilson then grabbed her and blasted pepper spray into her face as she put her hands in the air and yelled that she was press, Klinefeldt said.

The officer told Sahouri “that's not what I asked,” Klinefeldt said. Then, Wilson shot pepper spray at Robnett after he yelled that she was a journalist. A second Register reporter who was nearby was ordered to leave but not arrested, he said.

Sahouri was loaded into a police van and jailed for a couple of hours.

Wilson testified that he did not “have a whole lot of conversation” with Sahouri when he arrested her. He said he believed he had activated his body camera but later learned he had failed to do so and never sought to use a camera function to retrieve the video afterward before it was erased.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 490011

Reported Deaths: 6618
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1016821593
Ramsey43388811
Dakota36714394
Anoka33545392
Washington22247262
Stearns18847202
St. Louis14915265
Scott13445107
Wright12635116
Olmsted1187890
Sherburne879474
Carver790941
Clay696288
Rice678691
Blue Earth604435
Kandiyohi582274
Crow Wing523682
Chisago502945
Otter Tail487171
Benton451890
Winona419749
Mower411931
Douglas395068
Goodhue390169
Nobles387347
Polk345363
McLeod341950
Beltrami339151
Morrison328147
Itasca315346
Becker315143
Lyon314045
Isanti310056
Steele304311
Carlton300649
Freeborn287124
Pine283616
Nicollet263341
Todd250330
Brown249137
Le Sueur238620
Mille Lacs230047
Cass221424
Waseca211217
Meeker208534
Martin190829
Wabasha18733
Roseau181017
Hubbard161041
Houston158214
Dodge15464
Renville152940
Redwood147127
Fillmore14029
Pennington139816
Chippewa137035
Cottonwood136120
Wadena131520
Faribault125017
Aitkin119233
Sibley118310
Watonwan11838
Rock116314
Kanabec109120
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97817
Murray9548
Jackson94710
Swift87818
Pope8185
Marshall78715
Stevens7478
Lake74318
Clearwater72014
Lac qui Parle68816
Wilkin67711
Koochiching62111
Big Stone5173
Lincoln5122
Grant4928
Norman4808
Unassigned45368
Mahnomen4437
Kittson41121
Red Lake3615
Traverse3115
Lake of the Woods2231
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 337836

Reported Deaths: 5500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52116562
Linn19519317
Scott17180213
Black Hawk14973294
Woodbury13858214
Johnson1317875
Dubuque12452196
Dallas1023593
Pottawattamie9899146
Story965445
Warren515176
Clinton502884
Cerro Gordo501483
Webster495888
Sioux480469
Marshall465473
Des Moines428661
Muscatine426493
Buena Vista413337
Wapello4059110
Jasper388167
Plymouth369178
Lee354653
Marion341772
Jones285355
Henry279837
Bremer270655
Carroll266848
Crawford253435
Boone244830
Benton241554
Washington239247
Mahaska215846
Jackson210339
Dickinson204340
Tama203165
Kossuth198655
Delaware186340
Clay184525
Winneshiek183729
Fayette179535
Page178119
Buchanan178029
Wright174531
Hamilton173942
Cedar172923
Hardin170339
Harrison167870
Clayton160154
Butler159331
Mills148520
Floyd148141
Poweshiek148030
Cherokee146336
Lyon145741
Allamakee144948
Madison143318
Iowa140723
Hancock138030
Grundy132530
Winnebago130531
Calhoun129711
Cass129751
Jefferson128534
Appanoose123447
Louisa122644
Mitchell120740
Chickasaw119915
Union119331
Sac118818
Shelby117634
Emmet115440
Humboldt113925
Franklin109719
Guthrie109728
Palo Alto101721
Howard99722
Unassigned9790
Montgomery97036
Clarke95220
Keokuk92429
Monroe90028
Ida82132
Adair81630
Pocahontas80919
Davis76623
Monona76527
Greene73110
Lucas72321
Osceola68315
Worth6678
Taylor64112
Decatur5719
Fremont5619
Van Buren53818
Ringgold50720
Audubon4769
Wayne47521
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Prepare for a warmer but breezier Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IOOF Home in Mason City welcoming back visitors

Image

Sara's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Pandemic impact on mental health

Image

Post Vaccine Freedom

Image

Third Stimulus Payment Eligibility

Image

Warm Weather Is Good News For Outdoor Dining

Image

03-08-2021 for Bri

Image

Minneapolis Prepares For Unrest As Chauvin Trial Starts

Image

Sean's Weather 3/8

Image

Rochester NAACP President calls for accountability

Community Events