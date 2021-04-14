Officer-involved shootings impact law enforcement recruitment efforts: 'It's such a critical time'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The fear and frustration caused by multiple officer-involved shootings in Minnesota recently are impacting law enforcement's hiring and recruitment efforts.

The Rochester Police Department says interest may be declining but hiring standards must remain high.

Capt. Jeff Stilwell explained, "We are committed to only hiring candidates that we believe can make this a better place, can make this community safer, understand the challenges and the values of this police department. So, we're not willing just to hire people to fill vacancies at this point. It's such a critical time."

Stilwell says last year diverse applicants dropped out of the department's hiring process as protests across the country demanded justice for George Floyd and since then it's clear recruitment efforts are only becoming more difficult.

The officer-involved shooting of a black man in Brooklyn Center on Sunday is the latest in a long history of alleged abuse and racism by law enforcement which makes applicants more hesitant to apply for a job.

Capt. Stilwell says at the beginning of April eight new officers were hired, among the group two were black and one was female, but there are still seven open positions that need to be filled.

He says the department is looking for diverse candidates that can handle the negative stigma surrounding officers during this turbulent time.

"We're looking for high quality, high character candidates that have either lived experience or other experiences that make us believe they can thrive and survive in this complicated environment," added Stilwell.

The department says a slight positive is applicants who do come in have a better understanding of what the position entails and how important training is to do the job well.