Officer injured when gunfire hits Des Moines police car

Police say a Des Moines police patrol car was hit by gunfire as it traveled on a street just north of the city's downtown.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 8:31 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The gunfire Wednesday night hit a window, causing the glass to break and slightly injuring one of the two officers inside.

The officer was treated by medics.

The car was traveling along University Avenue, a major east-west thoroughfare. Investigators were talking with witnesses and trying to determine if the officers were the intended target.

