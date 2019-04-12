Clear
Officer advised cop in fatal Minnesota shooting to 'keep mouth shut'

FILE--In this March 1, 2019, file photo, Mohamed Noor, left, former Minneapolis police officer, leaves the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis with attorney Peter Wold after a hearing to address several pretrial motions. The judge overseeing Noor's trial, who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman is restricting media and public access. Thirty-three-year-old Noor goes on trial Monday, April, 1, 2019, in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszcyzyk Damond. Judge Kathryn Quaintance ruled Friday, March 29, 2019. AP photo

Officer Jesse Lopez was recorded on body camera video telling Mohamed Noor to "keep your mouth shut until you have to say anything to anybody."

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 12:12 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who was among the first to arrive at the scene where a fellow officer had fatally shot an unarmed woman is explaining why he told his colleague to keep his mouth shut.

Noor is on trial on murder and manslaughter charges in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. She had called 911 minutes earlier to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

Lopez testified Friday that he had worked alongside Noor before, and was simply advising him how to handle the situation.

Noor ultimately never talked to investigators about the shooting.

