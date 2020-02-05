Officer Matson showing improvement, tells wife 'I love you' on anniversary

Critically-injured officer Arik Matson was able to celebrate his anniversary on Tuesday, and was even able to tell his wife he loved her.

It’s just the latest chapter of Matson’s recovery after being ambushed in Waseca in January.

Officer Arik Matson shot, critically injured

Officer from Freeborn County ambushed in Waseca

Community rallies behind officer who was shot

Man in custody for police officer shooting has long criminal history

“Arik was able to take a deep breath and say ‘Happy Anniversary, Megan. I love you.’” the family posted on his Caringbridge page.

Matson was also able to feed himself.

He is now out of intensive care and spent the weekend in an acute care facility.

Matson was shot Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person in a backyard.

Thirty-seven-year-old Tyler Janovsky is charged with multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder.

Janovsky is being held on $3M bond.