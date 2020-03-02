Clear

Officer Matson making big steps forward, family calls it 'nothing short of a miracle'

Officer Arik Matson

The family said Matson's speech continues to improve and the strength in his arms is beginning to improve.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 8:55 AM
Updated: Mar 2, 2020 8:56 AM

Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was seriously injured during a shooting, continues to make big steps forward.

"To see so many improvements in just this short of a time period is nothing short of a miracle and we hope to continue to see more progress as we go along!" his CaringBridge page said over the weekend. 

"He's also walking further and further with a crutch and 2 physical therapist!" the family said. 

"Please know that we are grateful for every prayer sent our way and every hello we get when we're back home."

March comes in like a lamb - and well above average
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

