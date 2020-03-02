Officer Matson making big steps forward, family calls it 'nothing short of a miracle'

Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was seriously injured during a shooting, continues to make big steps forward.

"To see so many improvements in just this short of a time period is nothing short of a miracle and we hope to continue to see more progress as we go along!" his CaringBridge page said over the weekend.

The family said Matson's speech continues to improve and the strength in his arms is beginning to improve.

"He's also walking further and further with a crutch and 2 physical therapist!" the family said.

"Please know that we are grateful for every prayer sent our way and every hello we get when we're back home."

