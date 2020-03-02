Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was seriously injured during a shooting, continues to make big steps forward.
"To see so many improvements in just this short of a time period is nothing short of a miracle and we hope to continue to see more progress as we go along!" his CaringBridge page said over the weekend.
The family said Matson's speech continues to improve and the strength in his arms is beginning to improve.
"He's also walking further and further with a crutch and 2 physical therapist!" the family said.
"Please know that we are grateful for every prayer sent our way and every hello we get when we're back home."
Officer Arik Matson shot, critically injured
Officer from Freeborn County ambushed in Waseca
Community rallies behind officer who was shot
Man in custody for police officer shooting has long criminal history
Related Content
- Officer Matson making big steps forward, family calls it 'nothing short of a miracle'
- Family: Officer Matson's reconstructive surgery 'went well'
- Fundraising for Officer Matson and his family
- Proceeds from shirts supporting officer Arik Matson helping family
- "Miracle on Ice" forward Pavelich charged with assault
- John Marshall forward putting up big numbers
- Albert Lea's B & B Café donates half their proceeds to the Matson family
- A community rallies together: Southern Minnesota business to present Matson family with $16K check
- Gravely wounded southern Minnesota officer makes steps to recovery
- Officer Matson's condition improving as community comes together for night of prayer