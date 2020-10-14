Officer Arik Matson, who was shot and injured in the line of duty, is coming home

WASECA, Minn. - Almost a year after being shot in the line of duty, police officer Arik Matson is coming home.

The Waseca Police Department said Wednesday that Matson will be coming home Monday, Oct. 19.

To show support, people are invited to line the sidewalks of State St. from the Waseca Jr./Sr. High to the Public Safety building. It will start at noon.

An escort of emergency vehicles will be welcoming Matson home.

The Waseca Police Department said officers were called to the 900 block of 3rd Avenue SE in Waseca in January for a suspicious person with a flashlight in area backyards. Officers say they made contact with Tyler Janovsky, 27 of Waseca, on a back balcony.

Janovsky reportedly left the balcony for the roof of an attached garage. Officer Arik Matson, Sergeant Timothy Schroeder, and Captain Kris Markeson surrounded the house.

Court documents state Janovsky fired a shot at a fourth police officer on the balcony, Andrew Harren, but missed. Janovsky then allegedly shot at Officer Matson and hit him in the head.