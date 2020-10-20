Officer Arik Matson returns home to Minnesota: 'He defied all the odds'

KIMT NEWS 3 - More than nine months after being shot while in the line of duty, Officer Arik Matson is back home in Minnesota.

Matson had been receiving treatment out of state, where he was learning how to walk again.

Emergency vehicles escorted him to the Waseca Police station, where he was greeted by his brothers and sisters in blue.

His grandparents where there to show support for Arik and appreciation for the community.

"You know you hear about an accident and you say 'oh that's too bad,'" Ray Langerud, Arik's grandpa, said, "but when it hits at home, it is so much more. And people, we just can't thank them enough."

There was another celebration in Freeborn where Matson lives.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag calls today a day of triumph.

"He defied all the odds, we know that," Sheriff Freitag said. "What he went through was just absolutely amazing and he's bouncing back, he looks good. I listened to him on the radio and he sounded like Arik. He's come a long ways so today is a day of triumph and pretty much a celebration."

Matson serves on the council in Freeborn. Other council members tell KIMT News 3 he's wanting to come back to meetings very soon.

"It's quite exciting ya know to have basically the community be whole again," Jim Beach, of Freeborn, said.