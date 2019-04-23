Officals: $10K worth of firefighter gear damaged during Albert Lea blaze

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A weekend fire not only resulted in damage to a structure but also caused $10,000 in damage to firefighter gear.
Due to the size of the fire and structure, an all-call was made at 4:20 a.m. Saturday to 424 Adams Ave.
The fire was contained to the interior and the structure suffered around $35,000 in damage. Four sets of firefighter gear were also damaged due to working through oil that had leaked from a drum due to the fire.
The Albert Lea Police Department and the Glenville Fire Department assisted on scene.
