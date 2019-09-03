Off-duty Minnesota firefighter fatally shot in his home

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An off-duty St. Paul firefighter has been fatally shot in his home.
Police were called to the shooting just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on St. Paul's East Side and found 36-year-old Thomas Harrigan with at least one gunshot wound to his abdomen. Harrigan later died at Regions Hospital.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Harrigan was a St. Paul firefighter since 2013. The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 21 says Harrigan, who was off duty, was a firefighter, paramedic and veteran.
According to a statement from the local, paramedics from Harrigan's own department responded to the scene and "administered life-saving emergency care."
Police said Tuesday that no arrests have been made. Police said the shooting does not appear random.
