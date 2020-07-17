Off-duty Minneapolis police to work security at Twins' games

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins will keep using off-duty Minneapolis police officers for security during the 2020 season.

The Twins have 30 home games on the virus-abbreviated schedule, likely without fans in attendance.

The Twins began reviewing their relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department after the May 25 death of George Floyd, the handcuffed Black man who died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly 8 minutes.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide unrest and spurred the Minneapolis city council to study the feasibility of replacing the police department with a different structure.