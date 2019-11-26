Off-brand spinning toys banned in Minnesota for too much lead and cadmium

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Commerce is banning off-brand spinning battle toys due to toxic levels of lead and cadmium.

A child with an elevated level of lead in their blood sparked an investigation by the Chemicals in Products Interagency Team (CPIT)—consisting of employees from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Commerce and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. They tested 50 spinning battle toys for lead and cadmium. 15 off-brand toys showed high levels of those substances.

CPIT says name-brand toys from Hasbro and TAKARATOMY did not show elevated levels of lead or cadmium.

The off-brand toys were sold on Amazon.com, AliExpress.com, and Wish.com and were much cheaper than the name-brand products.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce has ordered Amazon.com, AliExpress.com and Wish.com to:

- Stop selling the toxic products and remove them from their websites, or,

- Provide clear disclaimers on their websites that read “This product is prohibited for sale or purchase by consumers in the State of Minnesota due to toxic levels of lead and cadmium” and

- Update company information technology systems to stop the shipment of these products to Minnesota.

- Additionally, companies are requested to initiate the process for repurchasing the banned products from Minnesota consumers

“We are working with the online retailers to get these toys off their virtual shelves, but Minnesota consumers should also stay informed to make smart choices for their families,” says MN Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley. “When shopping for toys this holiday season and beyond, be cautious of toys that are significantly cheaper than name-brand products, include mistakes in the packaging or do not match the product’s advertisements.”

Medical experts say ingesting lead or cadmium can cause serious health problems, like delayed brain development, kidney and bone damage, cancer and even death. Babies, children under six years, and pregnant women are at the highest risk of harm.

The Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Commerce and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are issuing the following tips:

- Don’t rely on appearances. There is no way to know if a product contains high levels of cadmium, lead or other toxic metals just by looking at it.

- Look for name-brand products. Buy spinning battle toys, commonly referred to as Beyblades, from name-brand companies such as Hasbro or TAKARATOMY. Be cautious of products that are significantly cheaper than name-brand products.

- Check the packaging. Avoid buying toys with no information about where it was made. Be cautious of spelling or grammar errors in online listings and packaging.

- Be cautious when shopping online. If you order spinning battle toys online, check when they arrive to make sure they match the products advertised online.

- Do not allow your child to put metal toys in their mouth. Toxic exposure can come from biting, chewing, sucking or swallowing a toy. If your child often puts items in their mouth, keep toys with metal parts well out of reach. If your child swallows any part of a toy, seek urgent medical attention.