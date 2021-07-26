Odd chain of events results in Rochester assault arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A chain of events resulted in a 50-year-old man being arrested for assault after he allegedly used a crowbar to break the windows of a vehicle before he attacked a man.

Eric Norrie was arrested Saturday after a reported assault in the 1000 block of 7th Ave. SE.

Police said it began when Norrie was given a ticket for a hit and run before he returned to the site of the area where it happened to take pictures.

After arriving, police said Norrie blocked a driveway prior to an argument between a man and woman.

Norrie blocked one vehicle in the driveway before he put his vehicle in reverse. That’s when a man in his vehicle ran into the front of Norrie’s truck. Norrie then got out of his truck with the crowbar and broke the windshield and attacked the man.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was also arrested before he was taken to St. Marys. No charges have been filed but they could be in the future.