October marks National Pedestrian Safety Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In just a few days it will be National Pedestrian Safety Month.

The goal, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is to increase awareness about pedestrian safety, and remind drivers and walkers that staying safe is a shared responsibility.

Rochester mother and avid runner Dani Roze says she believes more needs to be done to keep the city’s roadways safe.

She explained, “I feel like a lot of times cars don't stop at crosswalks. When I pass by Mayo High School I see the cars aren't stopping for kids even. So, unfortunately as bike-friendly and runner-friendly as Rochester would love to be I do think there is some catching up that needs to be done.”

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says unfortunately car versus pedestrian fatal crashes are on the rise. There have been 36 reported so far this year. That’s compared to the same time last year when there were 31 and 25 in 2019.

District 6 communication coordinator Mike Dougherty said, “We're always looking to reduce those deaths, those serious injuries, and this is one that's certainly concerning to everyone that uses the roads and that's involved with it whether you talk to law enforcement, engineering, emergency responders.”

For pedestrians MnDOT recommends keeping alert at all times, walking on sidewalks whenever they’re available or if they’re not, walk facing traffic.

“There's nothing new about it but I guess it's refreshing what we know and should know and reminding ourselves,” said Dougherty.

As for drivers, MnDOT says follow the speed limit, be extra cautious when backing up, and use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions like in bad weather or at night.

He added, “It's getting darker earlier in the evenings and it will continue as we change the clocks back and that darkness does really restrict your vision. So, you need to make some adjustments by slowing down, being sure you've got your headlights on, being aware, and then as pedestrians just making sure that we're visible as well and if you can choose well-lighted routes things like that that can raise your visibility so that people being attentive can see you as well.”

According to NHTSA from September to February more than 30% of pedestrian fatalities occur between 6-9pm.

You can find more driver and pedestrian safety tips by clicking here.