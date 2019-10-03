Clear
October Volunteers of the Month

This month, we are recognizing the Duclos sisters of Mason City.

Oct 3, 2019
Raquel Hellman

MASON CITY, Iowa - When it's game time at the IOOF Home, you can bet, the Duclos sisters will be there.

"We do bingo and then we do balloon volleyball and just whatever we can help out with."

"Our grandpa used to be here, and so we came. And they started some activites and we just started helping other people," said Bayleah Duclos.

"They are so faithful, and when they come, they always ask 'Miss Pam, what can I help you with, what can I do?' And a lot of things they just jump in and know to do. They personally know each resident, call them by name. They work very, very hard to help us," said Pam Meyer, the Activity Assistant at the IOOF Home.

"The joy of being here with the residents, they're like our family now," said Bayleah.

