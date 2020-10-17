October 15 is Global Handwashing Day

One of the most effective and simplest ways to stop the spread of germs and stay healthy? Soap and water.

Global Handwashing day serves as a yearly reminder that practicing hand washing regularly is one of the best ways to avoid the spread of germs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that keeping hands clean can prevent one in five respiratory infections-- including the cold and flu.

Many germs that can infect people are spread by not washing hands.

Director of Eureka Kids Daycare Center, Ashley Freese says consistency is the key to getting little ones to cooperate when it comes to washing their hands.

“The more consistent you are, the more the children will go along with it. They do need some encouragement to start but they will eventually get a hold of it. Pretty soon they'll be doing it without you needing to ask."

This year's global handwashing day theme is "Hand Hygiene for All," aimed to raise awareness of making soap and water readily available in all public places, schools, and health care facilities.

For more information on the subject, visit https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/global-handwashing-day.html.