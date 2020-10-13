October 13 deadline for voter registration online or by mail

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Some voter registration deadlines for Minnesotans are here on October 13th. Online voter registration ends at the end of the date, and the cut-off to postmark mail-in registration is the 13th.

You need to register or re-register is you haven't voted in the last four years, if your address has changed, or if you've changed your name. This year, the county is already seeing a record number of registered voters.

"We actually broke the hundred thousand registered voters in our county, so the highest number of registered voters that we've ever had to date, and this year also with COVID-19 being the cause, we've had an unusully high turn out of absentee voting, so both of those processes are definitely up this year," explains Olmsted County elections manager Katie Smith.

If you miss the October 13th deadline, don't fret. You can still register on November 3rd, but you'll need to bring documentation with you. Click here for the list.