Oct. 8 prep sports scores

MINNESOTA VOLLEYBALL
Century 3, Red Wing 1
Spring Grove 3, Glenville-Emmons 0
W.E.M. 3, Hayfield 0
Houston 3, Lyle-Pacelli 0
Mayo 3, Faribault 1
Blooming Prairie 3, NRHEG 0
Pine Island 3, Lourdes 0
Mabel-Canton 3, Southland 0
Stewartville 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Triton 3, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1
Winona 3, John Marshall 1
IOWA VOLLEYBALL
Don Bosco 3, Riceville 0
Lake Mills 3, Eagle Grove 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Rockford 1
North Iowa 3, Newman Catholic 2
MINNESOTA BOYS SOCCER
Winona 2, Albert Lea 0
Lourdes 1, Byron 1
MINNESOTA GIRLS SOCCER
Lourdes 2, Dover-Eyota 1
Albert Lea 2, Winona 1