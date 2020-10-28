Oct. 28 AP prep football poll

Class 6A
1. Lakeville South (5) (3-0)
2. Eden Prairie (1) (3-0)
3. St. Michael-Albertville (3-0)
4. East Ridge (2-0)
5. Woodbury (2-1)
6. Prior Lake (2-1)
7. Farmington (3-0)
8. Rosemount (2-0)
9. Maple Grove (2-1)
(tie) Lakeville North (1-1)
Others receiving votes: Champlin Park 8, Osseo 7.
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Academy (6) (3-0)
2. Owatonna (3-0)
3. Moorhead (3-0)
4. Rogers (3-0)
5. Mankato West (3-0)
6. Andover (3-0)
7. Chanhassen (2-0)
8. Chaska (2-1)
9. Mahtomedi (2-1)
10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-1)
Others receiving votes: Tartan 4, Robbinsdale Cooper 2, Rochester Mayo 1.
Class 4A
1. Hutchinson (5) (3-0)
2. Orono (2) (3-0)
3. Marshall (3-0)
4. Fridley (3-0)
(tie) Rocori (3-0)
6. Becker (2-0)
7. Detroit Lakes (3-0)
8. Byron (3-0)
9. Jordan (3-0)
10. Cloquet (3-0)
(tie) Grand Rapids (3-0)
(tie) Willmar (2-1)
Others receiving votes: Simley 1.
Class 3A
1. Annandale (6) (4-0)
2. Cannon Falls (2) (4-0)
3. Albany (3-0)
4. Pierz (4-0)
5. Waseca (2-1)
6. Mora (3-0)
(tie) Rockford (3-0)
8. Litchfield (3-0)
9. Rochester Lourdes (2-1)
10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0)
Others receiving votes: Plainview-Elgin-Millville 13, Dassel-Cokato 11, Glencoe-Silver Lake 10, St. Croix Lutheran 6, Brooklyn Center 2.
Class 2A
1. Caledonia (6) (2-0)
2. Minneapolis North (1) (3-0)
3. Blue Earth Area (3-0)
4. Moose Lake Willow River (3-0)
5. Barnesville (3-0)
6. Chatfield (3-0)
7. Paynesville (3-0)
8. Redwood Valley (2-1)
(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (3-0)
10. Morris Area1Chokio-Alberta (3-0)
Others receiving votes: Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 7, West Central-Ashby 4.
Class A
1. Blooming Prairie (6) (3-0)
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (3-0)
3. Minneota (3-0)
4. Dawson-Boyd (3-0)
5. Mayer Lutheran (3-0)
6. Browerville (3-0)
7. BOLD (3-0)
8. Breckenridge (3-0)
9. Murray County Central (3-0)
10. Wabasso (2-1)
Others receiving votes: New York Mills 3, Randolph 3, Underwood 2, Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity 2, North Woods 1.
Class 9-MAN
1. Hills-Beaver Creek (4) (3-0)
2. Stephen-Argyle (1) (3-0)
3. Grand Meadow (3-0)
4. South Ridge (3-0)
5. Southland (3-0)
6. Mountain Lake Area (2-1)
7. Hancock (3-0)
8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0)
9. Renville County West (3-0)
(tie) Win-E-Mac (2-1)
Others receiving votes: Cherry 8, Fertile-Beltrami 6, Hill City-Northland 4, Cromwell 3, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 3, Verndale 1, Ogilvie 1.