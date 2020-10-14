Oct. 14 Minnesota AP prep football poll

Class 6A
School Total Points
1. Lakeville South (2) (1-0) 47
2. Eden Prairie (2) (1-0) 40
3. Prior Lake (1) (1-0) 37
4. Lakeville North (1-0) 32
5. Woodbury (1-0) 24
6. St. Michael-Albertville (1-0) 23
(tie) Blaine (1-0) 23
8. Champlin Park (1-0) 22
9. Maple Grove (1-0) 14
10. Wayzata (0-1) 3
(tie) East Ridge (1-0) 3
(tie) Farmington (1-0) 3
Others receiving votes: Stillwater 2, Shakopee 1, Rosemount 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points
1. Chaska (4) (1-0) 48
2. St. Thomas Academy (1) (1-0) 46
3. Rogers (1-0) 33
4. Owatonna (1-0) 26
5. Mankato West (1-0) 22
6. Moorhead (1-0) 20
7. Andover (1-0) 15
8. Robbinsdale Cooper (1-0) 14
9. Chanhassen (1-0) 13
10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Alexandria 6, Irondale 6, Mahtomedi 6, Elk River 5, Rochester Century 4, Tartan 2, Rochester Mayo 1, Monticello 1.
Class 4A
School Total Points
1. Hutchinson (4) (1-0) 49
2. Marshall (1-0) 35
3. Fridley (1-0) 29
4. Becker (1-0) 28
5. Rocori (1) (1-0) 26
6. Orono (1-0) 23
(tie) Detroit Lakes (1-0) 23
8. Byron (1-0) 13
(tie) South St. Paul (1-0) 13
10. Willmar (1-0) 12
Others receiving votes: Winona 8, Simley 5, Jordan 5, Hill-Murray 4, Grand Rapids 1, Benilde-St. Margaret's 1.
Class 3A
School Total Points
1. Waseca (1) (1-0) 32
2. Annandale (1) (1-0) 26
3. Cannon Falls (2-0) 25
(tie) Rochester Lourdes (1) (1-0) 25
5. Albany (1-0) 24
6. Dassel-Cokato (1-0) 21
(tie) Pierz (1) (1-0) 21
8. Luverne (1-0) 20
(tie) Stewartville (1-0) 20
10. New London-Spicer (1) (1-0) 13
Others receiving votes: Perham 11, Mora 8, Aitkin 7, Foley 4, Litchfield 4, Proctor 4, St. Croix Lutheran 4, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2, Esko 2, Fairmont 2.
Class 2A
School Total Points
1. Caledonia (2) (1-0) 29
2. Minneapolis North (1) (1-0) 27
3. Redwood Valley (1-0) 18
4. Blue Earth Area (1-0) 16
5. Moose Lake Willow River (1-0) 10
6. West Central Ashby (1-0) 9
7. Crosby-Ironton (1-0 8
(tie) Barnesville (1-0) 8
9. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (1-0) 7
(tie) Chatfield (1-0) 7
(tie) Paynesville (1-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Holdingford 6, Frazee 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 2, Maple River 2, Kimball 1.
Class A
School Total Points
1. Blooming Prairie (2) (1-0) 28
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (1-0) 25
3. Minneota (1-0) 24
4. Dawson-Boyd (1) (1-0) 20
5. Mayer Lutheran (1-0) 13
(tie) Browerville (1-0) 13
7. Underwood (1-0) 10
8. New Ulm Cathedral (1-0) 7
(tie) Wabasso (1-0) 7
10. Wabasha-Kellogg (0-0) 6
Others receiving votes: Murray County Central 5, Goodhue 3, BOLD 2, Breckenridge 1, Deer River 1.
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points
1. Hills-Beaver Creek (1) (1-0) 18
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0) 13
3. Win-E-Mac (1-0) 12
(tie) Nicollet (1-0) 12
5. Stephen-Argyle (1-0) 11
6. Grand Meadow (1) (1-0) 10
7. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (1-0) 7
(tie) Cromwell (1-0) 7
(tie) South Ridge (1-0) 7
10. Fertile-Beltrami (1-0) 6
Others receiving votes: LeRoy-Ostrander 5, Renville County West 2.