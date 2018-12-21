Clear
Occupants of vehicle who beat up trooper in southern Minnesota are arrested in Albert Lea

Montrell Smith and Anthony Enriquez were arrested, according to authorities, and are being held in the Faribault County Jail.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 11:25 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 11:42 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was injured after he was assaulted during a traffic stop in southern Minnesota.

The patrol says the trooper pulled over a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Interstate 90 in Blue Earth County. Occupants of the vehicle beat up the trooper and fled the scene.

Smith and Enriquez are each facing charges of two counts of felony assault/bodily harm and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

After a brief pursuit was called off, the vehicle was found abandoned in Albert Lea and two suspects were arrested at a bar. The suspects have not yet been identified.

Albert Lea Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson says the suspects were seen throwing several bricks of marijuana out of their vehicle on the interstate.

The trooper was conscious and stable when he was taken to United Hospital in Blue Earth. He has not been identified.

A cold and cloudy morning with some sun returning this afternoon.
