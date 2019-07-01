Occupant of disabled vehicle walking for help struck, killed in Minnesota

RAINY LAKE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman trying to flag down help after her vehicle became disabled has been struck and killed on a northern Minnesota highway.
The patrol says 18-year-old Kimburly Lynn Loycano, of International Falls, was walking southbound on Highway 71 in Rainy Lake with other occupants of the disabled vehicle when she was struck about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
Authorhities say a 38-year-old man from Littlefork was driving the Ford Focus that hit her.
