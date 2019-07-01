Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Occupant of disabled vehicle walking for help struck, killed in Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman trying to flag down help after her vehicle became disabled has been struck and killed on a Minnesota highway.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 8:13 AM

RAINY LAKE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman trying to flag down help after her vehicle became disabled has been struck and killed on a northern Minnesota highway.

The patrol says 18-year-old Kimburly Lynn Loycano, of International Falls, was walking southbound on Highway 71 in Rainy Lake with other occupants of the disabled vehicle when she was struck about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Authorhities say a 38-year-old man from Littlefork was driving the Ford Focus that hit her.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking a very soggy first week of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity

Image

Tracking the Flash Flood Threat into the Afternoon

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a very soggy start to July

Image

Weather Forecast 6/30

Image

North Iowa kid gets time on the silver screen

Image

Practicing rescue techniques on the water

Image

Farmer sees record-breaking year for strawberries

Image

Standing with Sudan Rally in Rochester

Image

Competing in fast moving water

Image

Mason City's Cannonball Day goes on despite the heat

Community Events