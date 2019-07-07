Ober's grand slam leads Honkers to 5-2 win.

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- After falling to the Waterloo Bucks last night, the Rochester Honkers received a much-needed offensive boost Sunday.

Ryan Ober smashed a grand slam in the fifth inning as Rochester defeated the Thunder Bay Border Cats 5-2. Dwayne Marshall received the win for the Honkers. The right-hander finished the game allowing one run off three hits, while striking out nine.

Roch improves to 3-2 in the league's second half.