ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- After falling to the Waterloo Bucks last night, the Rochester Honkers received a much-needed offensive boost Sunday.
Ryan Ober smashed a grand slam in the fifth inning as Rochester defeated the Thunder Bay Border Cats 5-2. Dwayne Marshall received the win for the Honkers. The right-hander finished the game allowing one run off three hits, while striking out nine.
Roch improves to 3-2 in the league's second half.
Related Content
- Ober's grand slam leads Honkers to 5-2 win.
- Rochester Honkers under new ownership.
- Three Honkers named to Major League showcase
- Defense reigns as Honkers fall to Waterloo
- Honkers seek revenge after blowout loss in Duluth
- Rochester Honkers look to improve the overall fan experience.
- Rochester Honkers open 2019 season with a victory
- Korean War Veteran throws first pitch at Honkers Baseball game
- Honkers sit third in division standings near midpoint of the season
- 3rd period flurry leads to Bruins win
Scroll for more content...