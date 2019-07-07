Clear

Ober's grand slam leads Honkers to 5-2 win.

Honkers have now won two out of three.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 9:41 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- After falling to the Waterloo Bucks last night, the Rochester Honkers received a much-needed offensive boost Sunday.

Ryan Ober smashed a grand slam in the fifth inning as Rochester defeated the Thunder Bay Border Cats 5-2. Dwayne Marshall received the win for the Honkers. The right-hander finished the game allowing one run off three hits, while striking out nine.

Roch improves to 3-2 in the league's second half.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking sunshine to start your weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ober's grand slam leads Honkers to 5-2 win.

Image

jeremiah standup

Image

Renowned stunt dogs performing in Charles City

Image

Brooke's Weather Forecast

Image

Defense reigns as Honkers fall to Waterloo

Image

Highlights: Northwood-Kensett baseball looks for fourth-straight win

Image

Hazardous flooding impacts residents

Image

Body of missing man found in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Parklet is open for business

Image

Channel One needs help after flooding

Community Events