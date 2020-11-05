From genocide to winning an American election: Immigrant becomes 1st African American on Austin city council

AUSTIN, Minn- History was made on Election Day for Austin. For the first time in the city's over 200-year history, residents elected Oballa Oballa, an African American to the first ward council.

An immigrant from Ethiopia, Oballa has called the U.S home for six years and Austin for the past five.

"I never thought in my life that one day I would be someone who just came to America," said Oballa.

Oballa's family fled to Kenya where he lived in a refugee camp for over a decade. While there, he didn't begin school until he was 11 and his family was torn by genocide. Oballa's goal is to make people's lives in his town better than his was in Africa.

"My plan now is to go to work, start tackling the issues that are affecting residents of Austin, and make sure everyone's voices be heard," he explained.

Coming to the U.S. wasn't easy for the newly elected council member.

When he arrived in 2013, he had a hard time learning the language and receiving higher education. Luckily, he was able to attend Riverland Community College where he received his associate's degree. Oballa is still in school and working toward receiving his bachelor's degree from The College of The College of St. Scholastica.