Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Oakland man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

Fortino Zarate Fortino Zarate

Law enforcement says victim was four years old.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 3:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man found guilty of sexual misconduct with a four-year-old girl is sentenced to probation.

Fortino Zarate, 28 of Oakland, was convicted in December 2018 of 5th degree criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment. Authorities say Zarate took his victim back to his home and pulled down her underwear.

On Monday, he was ordered to spend five years on supervised probation. Zarate was also sentenced to 208 days in jail but was given credit for 208 days already served.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meals on Wheels kicks off 'Week of Champions'

Image

Flood cleanup kits available

Image

Shoe Away Hunger

Image

Busy urgent care centers

Image

My Money - Checking the interest rate on your auto loan

Image

Dr. Oz - Gluten allergies

Image

Tracking our springtime warm-up

Image

2019 GYB Family Fair

Image

FCAS delivers water

Image

Peace vigil for Christchurch victims held in Rochester

Community Events