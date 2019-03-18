Oakland man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man found guilty of sexual misconduct with a four-year-old girl is sentenced to probation.

Fortino Zarate, 28 of Oakland, was convicted in December 2018 of 5th degree criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment. Authorities say Zarate took his victim back to his home and pulled down her underwear.

On Monday, he was ordered to spend five years on supervised probation. Zarate was also sentenced to 208 days in jail but was given credit for 208 days already served.