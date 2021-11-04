OSHA to implement vaccine mandate starting Jan. 4

The Biden Administration announced on Thursday that the vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more employees takes effect on Jan. 4 and will be implemented by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Roughly 87 million workers will be affected by the mandate.

Workers can either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit weekly COVID tests.

If an employer fails to enforce the mandate, then OSHA could fine up to $14,000 per violation.

Exemptions to the mandate include workers with religious or health reasons or employees that work from home or in an outdoor setting.

So far over 15 states have said they will sue the Biden Administration over the mandate, which includes most mid-west states.

KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said OSHA's implementation authority goes back over 50 years.

"That is where the basis for this goes back to. The argument for this executive order from President Biden goes back to 1970 from that emergency temporary standards," Hardy said.

Roughly 17 million healthcare workers will also be subject to the mandate but will not have the option to submit to testing.

If they refuse, they could be terminated or a facility could lose Medicaid and Medicare funding.

On Facebook, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said the mandate will only worsen economic conditions.

"Biden’s plan pits Americans against Americans while forcing them to choose between making a living or standing up for their personal beliefs. His actions will only worsen the existing workforce shortages and supply chain issues that hinder our economic recovery," Reynolds said.

To date, over 750,000 Americans have died from COVID.