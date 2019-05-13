Clear

OSHA proposes nearly $185K in penalties against Iowa post office

Federal safety officials have proposed nearly $185,000 in penalties against the U.S. Postal Service, alleging exits were blocked at the Ankeny post office.

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Federal safety officials have proposed nearly $185,000 in penalties against the U.S. Postal Service, alleging exits were blocked at the Ankeny post office.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the office was inspected after the National Association of Letter Carriers union complained. OSHA cited the Postal Service because exit routes had been blocked by hampers, tubs and packages. The service also was cited for failing to train employees for emergencies.

Postal Service spokesman David Rupert said he couldn't immediately comment Monday.

The service can either comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

