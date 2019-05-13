ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Federal safety officials have proposed nearly $185,000 in penalties against the U.S. Postal Service, alleging exits were blocked at the Ankeny post office.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the office was inspected after the National Association of Letter Carriers union complained. OSHA cited the Postal Service because exit routes had been blocked by hampers, tubs and packages. The service also was cited for failing to train employees for emergencies.
Postal Service spokesman David Rupert said he couldn't immediately comment Monday.
The service can either comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
Related Content
- OSHA proposes nearly $185K in penalties against Iowa post office
- Post office closed in Claremont
- Legislators discuss bringing death penalty back to Iowa
- Iowa lawmaker: House death penalty bill can't advance
- Proposed tobacco tax hike for Iowa
- Iowa Democrats propose 'virtual caucuses' in 2020
- Claremont post office to reopen Friday
- Iowa agriculture secretary Northey approved for USDA post
- Iowa school administrator facing charges resigns district post
- Bill to reduce marijuana penalties facing dubious future in Iowa Legislature