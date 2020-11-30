OMU's Byrnes named to Iowa Utilities Board

DES MOINES, Iowa – Josh Byrnes, general manager of Osage Municipal Utilities, has appointed a member of the Iowa Utilities Board.

“Josh is a talented, solutions-driven individual who has spent his career serving Iowans,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “He’s gained invaluable experience from serving in different levels of the utility sector, and now he’s ready to apply that expertise on the Iowa Utilities Board. Josh understands the impact the IUB’s decisions can have on the lives of all Iowans, and I am proud to have him on the team.”

Byrnes replaces Nick Wagner who had served in that role since 2013 and departed the Board in July 2020. The appointment must be confirmed by the Iowa Senate.

“I am extremely honored to be appointed by Governor Reynolds to the Iowa Utilities Board, and I look forward to serving in this role,” says Byrnes. “It is an exciting time to be part of the utility sector in Iowa and it is essential we continue to have affordable, reliable, and environmental solutions for all Iowans.”

Byrnes is a former State Representative who has previously served on the Iowa State Board of Education and the Board of Directors for the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities.