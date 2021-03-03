Clear

OMC thankful for Kid's Cup and generous donations

In 2019, the golf outing raised over $91,000 and around $25,000 of that went to Olmsted Medical Center, specifically to the pediatrics unit and Women's Health Pavilion.

Posted: Mar 3, 2021 10:44 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're less than 3 months out from the annual Kid's Cup Golf Tournament. From Mayo Clinic to Olmsted Medical Center Kid's Cup donations impact so many organization in Rochester.

In 2019, the golf outing raised over $91,000 and around $25,000 of that went to Olmsted Medical Center, specifically to the pediatrics unit and Women's Health Pavilion. Throughout the years the donations have allowed the medical center to buy four neo-natal units for the birthing department to monitor babies oxygen levels and breathing patterns. Dr. Melissa Richards work in OMC's Obstetrics and Gynecology department says the funds are so greatly appreciated to help offer the best labor and delivery proceses for mothers.

"There is some newer technology out that allows us to more freely listen to the heartbeat of the baby that dosen't include literally we will have the nurse following with a little monitor on mom's belly," said Dr. Richards.

Olmsted Medical Center's BirthCenter sees around 1,000 deliveries per year.

KIMT News 3 is a proud sponsor of the Kid's Cup. To learn more about how you can sign up to take part in the May 24th golf outing, or make a donation, check Kid's Cup online.

