OMC takes action after vendor becomes target of international cyberattack

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted Medical Center took action to protect itself from possible security risks after learning one of its vendors was the target of an international cyberattack.

Miami-based software firm Kaseya is facing a $70 million ransom after a well-known group of cybercriminals infiltrated its systems, impacting hundreds of the company's clients in at least 12 countries. The hack is being called the largest ransomware attack ever recorded, and has the attention of the White House and several world leaders.

OMC tells KIMT it was notified of the attack Friday, and responded by shutting down its communication systems "out of an abundance of caution." After ensuring they were unaffected, the systems were brought back online, though the healthcare provider is now blocking other vendors from accessing its network using Kaseya tools.

While representatives from OMC were unavailable for an interview Tuesday, President Biden provided an update on the attack from national security experts yesterday afternoon.

"[It] appears to have caused minimal damage to US businesses, but we're still gathering information to the full extent of the attack," Biden told reporters. "I'm gonna have more to say about this in the next several days, we're getting more detail, and information. That's what I can tell you now, and I feel good about our ability to be able to respond."

In a statement, OMC says in part, "preserving the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of all OMC systems is of the utmost priority, and we continue to partner with our security operations center as well as others in the information cybersecurity community to monitor this threat."