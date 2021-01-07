OMC has tactical training sessions for emergency personnel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - First responders are tested every day physically.

Olmsted County Medical Center has a tactical training program for these workers.

Becky Odegarden, a tactical training coach, tells KIMT News 3 training first responders is like nothing else.

She says the training involves strength, strength endurance, and aerobic workouts.

The training also focuses on injury prevention and longevity.

For firefighters, a workout may look like climbing 200 meters on a machine that acts like a ladder.

Police officers will do sprints with weighted vests.

"They have to be ready at all times. They never know when they're going to be needed to respond versus a sport athlete has a known competition, so we know exactly when to program and when to peak for them. Whereas emergency personnel need to be in their peak physical fitness levels at all times, every single day," Odegarden says.

Odegarden says they do training at the facility and at the fire department.

Next week, Olmsted Medical Center is taking this tactical training to the Rochester Police Department for the first time.