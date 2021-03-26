OMC has "no concerns" about vaccine expansion, ready to welcome prioritized patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester is already booking patients 16 and older for COVID-19 vaccines.

However, there is a priority booking protocol the medical center if following. OMC says individuals who are most at risk with illnesses such as chronic kidney disease, cancer or heart conditions are among the first in line to schedule an appointment.

OMC has been vaccinating around 200-700 patients on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays depending on the health system’s vaccine allocation from the state every week.

Director of Operations Nikki Rabehl says OMC isn’t concerned about overwhelming the system despite the expansion.

However, she says a possible hurdle for all health systems is not receiving enough of the vaccines to meet the demand.

Rabehl said, “There’s no concerns whatsoever, it's just the supply. So, as long as we have the supply coming we're going to make it work and we have the staff and the resources to do so.”

OMC is asking patients not to call to try and book an appointment. The health care center will reach out to schedule an appointment based on priority booking.

OMC patients can also check their “My Chart” to see if they’re eligible for a vaccine.