OMC Donates 50k to Channel One Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted Medical Center is stepping up to help Channel One Regional Food Bank's fight against food insecurity in Southeast Minnesota.

OMC says it made a $50,000 contribution to the food shelf on behalf of its employees. Channel One estimates the donation will provide 200,000 nutritious meals to people across our region.

Channel One also says it will continue its grocery delivery program during winter months, as weather conditions increasingly complicate access to food.

"Winter has a lot to do with people not being able to travel as easily as they'd like," said Jessica Sund of Channel One Regional Food Bank. "Many of our vulnerable populations are going to have a hard time - people who have to get to us by bus, it's a lot harder in the winter months."

If you'd like to request a grocery delivery from Channel One, stay encourage anyone in need to call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at (507) 328-2822.