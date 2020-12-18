OMC Administers First COVID-19 Vaccines

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted Medical Center administered its first doses of coronavirus vaccine Friday.

The healthcare provider vaccinated 12 front line medical workers, including Diane Schwarz, a nurse in OMC's emergency department.

Shwarz says as someone who takes care of patients with COVID-19 and sees the look of fear in their eyes, Friday was a very exciting day.

"It's been a very emotional moment. It brought tears to my eyes almost upon getting that shot," Shwarz said. "I'm just elated. I think this is just a great day."

Shwarz adds she believes the only way this vaccine is going to work is if everyone steps up and gets it.