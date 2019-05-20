OLMSTED ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON EXPLAINS BENEFITS OF KIDS CUP

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- After 23 years, the benfits of the Kid's Cup program are well-documented. Still, on a recent spring morning we visited with Dr. Mark Herr an orthopedic surgeon at Olmsted Medical Center for a closer look at how the funding helps and how the program spreads the good word of what OMC does for children.

Fittingly, we spoke with Dr. Herr in a resuscitation room adjacent to the caesarean section suite. The former was funded entirely with money from Kid's Cup.

"This is the place that we actually resuscitate babies," said Dr. Herr with a sweeping wave of his arm. "It's an example where the money generated helps us build special facilities to take care of patients in need and kids."

Herr is also a hockey dad and has a deep affection for all children. It is easy for him to see the value in the Kid's Cup program because he so readily sees the value in kids.

"I can tell you one of the highlights of my job is just seeing kids," Herr said with a knowing smile. "Kids are, they're innocent right? In my world I'm a surgeion so when I see a kid, I'll say, 'I'm an orthopedic surgeon,' and they look at me and say, 'what does that mean?' So I tell them I'm a human carpenter and often that is even a little confusing. So I tell them I fix broken stuff, so if you've got a part in you that isn't working or is broken, I can help you. So they kind of get that and they like that."

Herr clearly cherishes his young patients, so perhaps his appreciation for the Kid's Cup program is inevitable.

"It's great to, number one, acknowledge that kids are our future. I think that's important. I think it's great that OMC is involved and OMC's name is getting out there. Anything we can do to help my employer, OMC and kids, is perfect. So, I think it's been fun. It's been good and certainly funds have been raised to help us do a lot of nice things."